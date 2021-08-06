Comparing Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) & BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD)

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

87.1% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cambium Networks and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks 12.81% 64.87% 20.40% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cambium Networks and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 0 1 7 0 2.88 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cambium Networks currently has a consensus price target of $48.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.23%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Risk & Volatility

Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cambium Networks and BrewBilt Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $278.46 million 3.96 $18.58 million $0.70 59.81 BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 21.02 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats BrewBilt Brewing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point backhaul, point-to-multipoint distribution, Wi-Fi access, cnMatrix ethernet enterprise switching, cnReach IIoT, cnVision video surveillance transport, and cnMaestro and network management tools and solutions. It also offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at 2 gigabytes per second. The company also offers cnPilot and Xirrus Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. It serves medium-sized wireless internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. The was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.