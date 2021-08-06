William Blair Weighs in on Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

TCMD stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.30. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $864.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

