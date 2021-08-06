ArcBest Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ArcBest in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $471,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in ArcBest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

