FY2021 EPS Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Raised by Analyst

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%.

COLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

COLB stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

