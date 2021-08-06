Piper Sandler Comments on Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

FL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.39.

Foot Locker stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,681,000 after purchasing an additional 205,795 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Foot Locker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $326,717,000 after purchasing an additional 351,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,650 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $80,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $45,742,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

