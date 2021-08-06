Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Champion Iron Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

CIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.11.

CIA stock opened at C$6.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.22. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$2.45 and a one year high of C$7.24.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$406.30 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

