FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $376.28

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 376.28 ($4.92) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.61). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 314,311 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRP shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.71 million and a PE ratio of 21.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 376.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

About FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

