Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.22

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.36. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 14,314 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

