First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) vs. Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Critical Review

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of First Horizon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Horizon and Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 1 4 0 2.80 Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Horizon presently has a consensus price target of $16.70, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.70%. Given First Horizon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Horizon is more favorable than Guaranty Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 33.31% 13.95% 1.28% Guaranty Bancshares 32.33% 14.59% 1.44%

Volatility & Risk

First Horizon has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Horizon and Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $3.39 billion 2.55 $845.00 million $1.22 12.83 Guaranty Bancshares $126.08 million 3.23 $27.40 million $3.30 10.22

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Horizon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Horizon pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Horizon has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Horizon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Horizon beats Guaranty Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also underwrites bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; and offers advisory services. In addition, it offers various services, such as mortgage banking; title insurance and loan-closing; brokerage; correspondent banking; nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, the company sells mutual fund and retail insurance products; and credit cards. It operates approximately 490 banking offices in 12 states under the First Horizon Bank brand; and 29 offices in 18 states under the FHN Financial brand in the United States. The company was formerly known as First Horizon National Corporation and changed its name to First Horizon Corporation in November 2020. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. The company operates approximately 31 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

