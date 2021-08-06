Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMND. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMND opened at $79.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.24. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.