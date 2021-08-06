Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPSEY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Ipsen alerts:

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.17. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5877 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Ipsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.