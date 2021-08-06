Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Totally (LON:TLY)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Shares of Totally stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Monday. Totally has a 52-week low of GBX 16.35 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58). The company has a market cap of £69.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.51.

Get Totally alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Totally’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.