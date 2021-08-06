Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Raised to GBX 750

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 584.38 ($7.63).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 525.50 ($6.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 288.60 ($3.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 769.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 524.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. Synthomer’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.