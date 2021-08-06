NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NWG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 273.75 ($3.58).

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.75) on Monday. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.05. The company has a market cap of £24.38 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

In other news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders bought 95,301 shares of company stock worth $289,397 over the last ninety days.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

