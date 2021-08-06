JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,579

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,807.25 ($23.61).

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,390 ($18.16) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,531.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The stock has a market cap of £12.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.81%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

