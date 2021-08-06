Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,025 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRES. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 795.52 ($10.39) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.28. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 820.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.