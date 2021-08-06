Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,025 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRES. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75).

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 795.52 ($10.39) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 820.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

