HSBC’s (HSBA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 400.65 ($5.23) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £81.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 420.59. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.71%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

