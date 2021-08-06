Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

BBDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $512.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 48.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,992 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 411,066 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 4.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,475,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 47.1% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 409,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 101.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 448,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

