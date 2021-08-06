Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,012.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 354.33 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

