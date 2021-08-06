Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NEXA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

