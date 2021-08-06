Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGTA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $375.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

