CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.22. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 296,214 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASI. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $167.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. Analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

