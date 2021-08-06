AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.08.

SKFRY opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

