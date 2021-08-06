Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Northeast Bank in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Northeast Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NBN opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Northeast Bank by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northeast Bank by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 106,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Northeast Bank by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Northeast Bank by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Northeast Bank by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.