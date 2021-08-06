Head-To-Head Survey: NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) & Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) and Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NLS Pharmaceutics and Forte Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NLS Pharmaceutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Forte Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

NLS Pharmaceutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Forte Biosciences has a consensus price target of $81.60, indicating a potential upside of 191.43%. Given NLS Pharmaceutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NLS Pharmaceutics is more favorable than Forte Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and Forte Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A N/A Forte Biosciences N/A -123.97% -116.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and Forte Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A -$2.86 million ($0.41) -6.24 Forte Biosciences $40,000.00 9,458.40 -$46.49 million ($6.32) -4.43

NLS Pharmaceutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forte Biosciences. NLS Pharmaceutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forte Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience, for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol, for the treatment of ADHD. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Stans, Switzerland.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.