Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Griffon in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Griffon has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after buying an additional 91,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

