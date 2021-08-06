Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kennametal in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.87.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Kennametal by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 22,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 433.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 267,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 34.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.