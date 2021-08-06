Head-To-Head Review: Doma (NYSE:DOMA) & Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Doma and Argo Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Argo Group International 0 2 2 1 2.80

Doma currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.03%. Argo Group International has a consensus price target of $45.42, suggesting a potential downside of 16.44%. Given Doma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Doma is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Doma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Argo Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Doma and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma N/A N/A N/A Argo Group International 2.55% 2.90% 0.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Doma and Argo Group International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A Argo Group International $1.89 billion 1.00 -$54.10 million ($0.64) -84.92

Doma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Group International.

Summary

Argo Group International beats Doma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products. The company also provides long-tail excess casualty and general liability; general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; direct and facultative excess insurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance products. In addition, it offers property catastrophe reinsurance and excess property direct and facultative insurance products. The company markets its products through wholesale and retail agents, managing general agents, brokers, and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

