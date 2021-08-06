Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Cybin alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLXPF. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cybin in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Cybin in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on Cybin in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cybin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:CLXPF opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cybin (CLXPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.