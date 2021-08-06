Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Raised to C$300.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$293.00 to C$300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGJTF. Canaccord Genuity raised Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.81. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

