BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has €62.00 ($72.94) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNPQY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BNP Paribas to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised shares of BNP Paribas to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.66.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

