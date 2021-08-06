Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Price Target Cut to $5.30 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.75 to $5.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Columbia Care in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Columbia Care in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

OTCMKTS:CCHWF opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10. Columbia Care has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.