OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 12,206 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $529.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

