Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 62.64 ($0.82). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 52,391 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 26.90 and a quick ratio of 26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.53 million and a PE ratio of 18.18.

Get Hansard Global alerts:

In other Hansard Global news, insider Graham Sheward purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £9,520 ($12,437.94).

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.