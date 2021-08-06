Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of UIS opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67. Unisys has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $931,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 432,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,603,000 after buying an additional 398,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Unisys by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 298,938 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 240,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.