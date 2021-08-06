AlphaValue Upgrades Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) to Reduce

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLPFY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $145.76 and a fifty-two week high of $216.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.54.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

