OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) PT Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $862.08 million, a P/E ratio of -171.12 and a beta of -0.30. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 70,409 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after buying an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

