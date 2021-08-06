Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $131.00 at Citigroup

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $117.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.73% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XYL. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

NYSE:XYL opened at $127.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem has a 52 week low of $75.08 and a 52 week high of $128.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

