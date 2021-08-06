Financial Comparison: Renren (NYSE:RENN) vs. Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Renren has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renren and Lazydays’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 12.07 -$19.22 million N/A N/A Lazydays $817.11 million 0.31 $14.63 million $1.56 14.74

Lazydays has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Renren and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lazydays has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.04%. Given Lazydays’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays is more favorable than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A Lazydays 3.90% 36.91% 8.11%

Summary

Lazydays beats Renren on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection insurance plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates dealerships locations at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

