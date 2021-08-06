Berenberg Bank Increases Volution Group (LON:FAN) Price Target to GBX 620

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 377 ($4.93) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £969.60 million and a PE ratio of 92.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 440.51. Volution Group has a 12-month low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 504 ($6.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

