Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $472.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Monolithic Power is benefiting from robust demand in Computing & Storage and Communications domains and recovering automotive end-markets as reflected in the second quarter results. Pandemic-triggered robust demand for cloud servers, storage and solid uptake of home applications, gaming consoles, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, remains a key catalyst. Also, Monolithic Power is well positioned to gain from rapid deployment of 5G on the back of robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure related products. Increasing adoption of point of sales systems, security applications and smart meters, is a key catalyst. However, coronavirus crisis-led macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition in the analog market remain key concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $439.11.

Shares of MPWR opened at $463.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $470.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total value of $186,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,654 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,830 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $49,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

