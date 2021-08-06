Celanese (NYSE:CE) Receives Buy Rating from Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors reissued their buy rating on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CE. Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.71.

NYSE:CE opened at $153.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.91. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $97.75 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

