Scotiabank Increases George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$134.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a C$141.00 price target (up previously from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.00.

OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. George Weston has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

