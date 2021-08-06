Research Analysts Set Expectations for Caterpillar Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.89.

NYSE CAT opened at $207.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.16. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

