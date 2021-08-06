HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Truist

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Shares of HCI stock opened at $98.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.17. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in HCI Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HCI Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.