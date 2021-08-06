Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Lowered by Analyst

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ITW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $226.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.68. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $186.88 and a one year high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

