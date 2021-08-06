Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 250,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 987% from the average daily volume of 23,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76.

About Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI)

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

