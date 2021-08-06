Brokerages Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Post $1.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Cabot reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cabot by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

