$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.97. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 171.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Truist lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 69,578 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

